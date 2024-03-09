abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.90

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55.10 ($0.70). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 766,673 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The company has a market capitalization of £211.96 million, a PE ratio of -241.74 and a beta of 0.32.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.13%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

