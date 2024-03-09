Acala Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.28 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $130.28 million and $11.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017841 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.85 or 0.99991117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00152562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13234098 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $10,046,322.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

