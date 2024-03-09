Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.12 and traded as low as C$4.90. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.95, with a volume of 2,150 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

