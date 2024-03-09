Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.95

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.95 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 52.40 ($0.67). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.67), with a volume of 27,318 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

