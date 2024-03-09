Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.
Aemetis Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of AMTX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
