AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

