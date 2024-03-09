Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.08

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and traded as low as $37.32. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 45,028 shares changing hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

