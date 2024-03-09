Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 11,189,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,125. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,828,000 after purchasing an additional 670,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,157,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 942,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.