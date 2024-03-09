Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Tops $176.25 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $176.25 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

