Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 0% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $186.92 million and $10.32 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

