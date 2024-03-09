Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Altura Energy shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 507,620 shares trading hands.

Altura Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

