Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.24

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.24 and traded as low as $62.64. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 63,949 shares.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20.

Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

