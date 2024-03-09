American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.6 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $215.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Public Education by 45.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

