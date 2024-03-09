Ampleforth Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $46.17 million and $3.12 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 113,611,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

