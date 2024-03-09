Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.
Anaergia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43.
Anaergia Company Profile
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anaergia
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.