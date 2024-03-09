Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

Anaergia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.