Analysts’ Upgrades for March 9th (AEP, ALK, BGS, BURL, CWT, EBAY, EE, EPD, GRBK, HMY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 9th:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

