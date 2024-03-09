Analysts’ Upgrades for March 9th (AEP, ALK, BGS, BURL, CWT, EBAY, EE, EPD, GRBK, HMY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 9th:
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
