Analyzing Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and Goodfood Market’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $83.92 million 1.03 -$13.32 million ($0.35) -6.29 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Goodfood Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wag! Group and Goodfood Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Goodfood Market has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,686.43%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Wag! Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group -15.87% -227.57% -25.25% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.