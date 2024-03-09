Analyzing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Macatawa Bank pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $132.25 million 2.58 $43.22 million $1.26 7.87 Summit Financial Group $263.42 million 1.48 $55.24 million $3.82 6.95

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 32.68% 15.99% 1.60% Summit Financial Group 20.97% 14.35% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Macatawa Bank and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Macatawa Bank currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Macatawa Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Macatawa Bank is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides asset management, personal trust, and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

