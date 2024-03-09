Ankr Market Cap Achieves $502.49 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $502.49 million and $87.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00019626 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,392.53 or 1.00029748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00152822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0503481 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $167,635,414.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

