Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $1.90. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 2,520 shares trading hands.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post 24.77 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

