Ardor Market Cap Reaches $120.89 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $120.89 million and $6.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00021589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

