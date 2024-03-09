Ardor Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $124.02 million and $10.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

