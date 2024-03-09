Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Stock Up 3.7 %

Arhaus stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.