Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Arhaus Stock Up 3.7 %
Arhaus stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Arhaus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
