Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $206.91 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $206.91 million and $26.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002075 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003114 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,394,448 coins and its circulating supply is 179,395,232 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.