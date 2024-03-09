Art de Finance Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market cap of $224.12 million and approximately $484,137.35 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,881,015 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 135,881,015 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.54564188 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $608,116.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

