Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,113.25

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,113.25 ($64.90) and traded as high as GBX 5,168 ($65.59). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,126 ($65.06), with a volume of 859,782 shares traded.

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.96) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.31) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.81) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.81) to GBX 5,300 ($67.27) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,734.38 ($60.09).

The firm has a market cap of £21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,207.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

