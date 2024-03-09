Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $379.15 million and $28.62 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

