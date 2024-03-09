Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $42.97 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $42.97 or 0.00062323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.21 billion and $432.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00021347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,988,687 coins and its circulating supply is 377,299,047 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

