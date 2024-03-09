AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,219.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,219 ($40.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($40.86). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($40.86), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,219 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,219.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

