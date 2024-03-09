AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $979.47 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $880.83 or 0.01274929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

