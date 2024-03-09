Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $375.48 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $375.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00017913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004166 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00026924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,367.96 or 1.00016727 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00152909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,320,726 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,292,781.6347357 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.84433588 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $110,942,804.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

