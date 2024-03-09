Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $529.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $13.39 or 0.00019479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004163 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,693.06 or 0.99899443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00152502 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,324,419 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,292,781.6347357 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.84433588 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $110,942,804.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

