Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.73 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $319.83 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00008420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 62,102,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,421,688 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

