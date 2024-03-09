Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $129.45

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.45 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.21). Bango shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 397,613 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,616.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.80.

In other Bango news, insider Ray Anderson bought 30,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £31,586.88 ($40,089.96). 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

