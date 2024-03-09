Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $257.46 million and $1.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.26 or 0.05707907 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00062704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00021605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,742,491 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,682,497 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

