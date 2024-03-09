Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,999. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Big Lots by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.