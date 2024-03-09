BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 31.6 %

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $5,390,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

