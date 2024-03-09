Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.63

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.63 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.33). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

