Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00079631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00018471 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.