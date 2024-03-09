BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $755,575.39

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $755,575.39 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

