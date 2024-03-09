BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.43 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $108.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003176 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001307 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
