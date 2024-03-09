BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.43 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $108.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002122 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000182 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $123,863,725.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

