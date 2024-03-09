Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $58,156.65 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

