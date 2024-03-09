Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.