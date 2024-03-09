Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
