Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.52 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

