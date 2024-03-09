Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.79. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $227.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

