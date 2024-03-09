Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.310-$9.947 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.090-3.150 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

