Cardano Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and $643.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.63 or 0.05690207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00021589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,495,927,808 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

