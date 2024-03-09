Cardano Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $26.34 billion and approximately $605.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.93 or 0.05713790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00062708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00021572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,498,777,049 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

