Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Carlyle Secured Lending accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 146,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,945. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $826.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 87.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

