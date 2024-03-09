Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0488 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Casper has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $578.81 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,438,917,191 coins and its circulating supply is 11,850,399,522 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,437,673,135 with 11,849,214,326 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04933096 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $18,036,974.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.